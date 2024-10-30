Belfast-based Pinnacle, a leading provider of cloud-based accounting, enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, managed IT services (MITS), and digital transformation solutions, is pleased to announce its acquisition by K3 Capital Group ("K3").

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

K3, a multi-disciplinary professional services firm based in Bolton, has a robust presence across the UK and internationally.

This strategic acquisition not only expands Pinnacle's growth potential but also establishes K3’s Technology Solutions Division, adding to their core offerings in Company Sales, Tax, and Restructuring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With over three decades of expertise and a team of around 200 professionals, Pinnacle is well-recognised for supporting over 2,000 SMEs across the UK and Ireland with innovative software solutions powered by Sage and Acumatica.

Ken Montgomery, founder and chairman of Pinnacle, will continue to provide strategic oversight on the board following Pinnacle’s acquisition by K3 Capital Group

Through this acquisition, K3 brings significant investment and market expertise to fuel Pinnacle’s accelerated growth, with a commitment to support strategic acquisitions and elevate marketing initiatives.

Ken Montgomery, founder and chairman of Pinnacle, along with James Spencer, Mergers and Acquisitions Director, will continue to provide strategic oversight on the Pinnacle board.

"This acquisition represents a transformative milestone for Pinnacle,” said Ken Montgomery. “Starting from humble beginnings in 1993, we've grown to employ 200 staff with a £30 million turnover, helping over 2,000 SMEs thrive with innovative solutions. Joining K3 Capital Group unlocks new growth opportunities and allows us to deliver even greater value to our customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re excited about the investment K3 brings, alongside their marketing and acquisitions expertise, which will accelerate our reach and impact in the SME market.”

Through this partnership, Pinnacle will benefit from K3 Capital’s robust marketing and acquisitions capabilities, enabling it to broaden sales and strengthen its position across its range of cloud Accounting & ERP including Sage 200, Sage Intacct and Acumatica, Managed IT Services, and digital transformation markets.

K3’s extensive experience advising SMEs complements Pinnacle’s technical expertise, creating new synergies that provide businesses with comprehensive, end-to-end solutions - from cloud ERP implementation to financial and advisory services.

K3 Capital Group, known for its strategic investments in high-growth companies, aims to rapidly scale Pinnacle's operations and enhance its impact on the SME market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Rigby, executive chairman of K3 Capital Group, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Pinnacle to the K3 family. This acquisition not only launches our Technology division but also reinforces our commitment to being a leader in professional services.