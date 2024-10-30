Pinnacle acquired by K3 Capital Group launching new technology solutions division
K3, a multi-disciplinary professional services firm based in Bolton, has a robust presence across the UK and internationally.
This strategic acquisition not only expands Pinnacle's growth potential but also establishes K3’s Technology Solutions Division, adding to their core offerings in Company Sales, Tax, and Restructuring.
With over three decades of expertise and a team of around 200 professionals, Pinnacle is well-recognised for supporting over 2,000 SMEs across the UK and Ireland with innovative software solutions powered by Sage and Acumatica.
Through this acquisition, K3 brings significant investment and market expertise to fuel Pinnacle’s accelerated growth, with a commitment to support strategic acquisitions and elevate marketing initiatives.
Ken Montgomery, founder and chairman of Pinnacle, along with James Spencer, Mergers and Acquisitions Director, will continue to provide strategic oversight on the Pinnacle board.
"This acquisition represents a transformative milestone for Pinnacle,” said Ken Montgomery. “Starting from humble beginnings in 1993, we've grown to employ 200 staff with a £30 million turnover, helping over 2,000 SMEs thrive with innovative solutions. Joining K3 Capital Group unlocks new growth opportunities and allows us to deliver even greater value to our customers.
“We’re excited about the investment K3 brings, alongside their marketing and acquisitions expertise, which will accelerate our reach and impact in the SME market.”
Through this partnership, Pinnacle will benefit from K3 Capital’s robust marketing and acquisitions capabilities, enabling it to broaden sales and strengthen its position across its range of cloud Accounting & ERP including Sage 200, Sage Intacct and Acumatica, Managed IT Services, and digital transformation markets.
K3’s extensive experience advising SMEs complements Pinnacle’s technical expertise, creating new synergies that provide businesses with comprehensive, end-to-end solutions - from cloud ERP implementation to financial and advisory services.
K3 Capital Group, known for its strategic investments in high-growth companies, aims to rapidly scale Pinnacle's operations and enhance its impact on the SME market.
John Rigby, executive chairman of K3 Capital Group, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Pinnacle to the K3 family. This acquisition not only launches our Technology division but also reinforces our commitment to being a leader in professional services.
"With K3’s extensive resources, Pinnacle is poised to strengthen its leadership in cloud-based business management solutions, ultimately empowering more SMEs across the UK and Ireland."