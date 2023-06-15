One of Northern Ireland's leading business management solutions provider, Pinnacle, has appointed Fran McKee as head of people and culture.

In this newly created role, Fran will assume responsibility for driving Pinnacle's People and Culture strategy and will continue to play a pivotal role in building a culture that attracts, retains, and develops top talent within the tech sector.

Fran brings over 20 years of experience working in Pinnacle in several roles including, most recently, that of marketing director.

James Spencer, managing director at Pinnacle, said: "We are thrilled to have Fran accept this new position at Pinnacle. People and culture are at the heart of our business, and we are confident that Fran will help us continue to build a world-class organisation that is synonymous with supporting and attracting staff. Through her time with Pinnacle already, we are very aware how passionate and motivated Fran is about creating a workplace where employees can thrive.

“The addition of such a role within the company reinforces our dedication to nurturing a positive and productive workplace culture, striving to support highly-skilled, dedicated individuals who take pride in their contributions and consistently seek excellence. Fran’s appointment aligns with the exciting initiatives we have planned in the next five years that will drive sustainable change through our commitment to ESG excellence.”

Fran added: "I am delighted about my recent appointment and to be afforded the opportunity to work with a rapidly growing team of talented and passionate professionals. As head of people and culture my priority will be to cultivate a wide-reaching company ethos that supports the well-being of our employees, fostering a sense of inclusivity which, in turn, will enhance performance.

“While achieving commercial success is important, exceptional companies are only possible with the work of exceptional people. With that in mind we are committed to providing the appropriate tools, training and career development opportunities, as well as flexibility and well-being benefits, that create and sustain such a workforce.

“I look forward to contributing to Pinnacle's continued success and to working alongside my colleagues in our shared mission for a culture of transparency, collaboration and excellence.”