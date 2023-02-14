The past year has seen the organisation appoint lead consultant, Lynsey Foster, consultant, Hannah Quinn, key account manager, Rhys Thomas and business analysts, Joel Beckett and Harry Simpson.

The consultancy, which advises public and private sector clients across the UK and Ireland, recruited following an investment of £400,000 into the business in 2022. The organisation’s growth plans, which seek to increase its employee base and capabilities, have also seen the recent expansion of its premises at Bachelors Walk, Lisburn.

Rhys Thomas, business analyst at Pinnacle Growth Group, said: “It’s a pleasure to join Pinnacle Growth Group. I was initially attracted by the organisation’s flexible and inclusive culture and its dedication to honest and straightforward business advice.

“I’m really looking forward to helping drive business growth for our many multi sector clients right across the UK and ROI.”

Pinnacle Growth Group provides expert, bespoke support to clients in three key areas - finance for growth, business improvement, and sales and export growth. To date, it has secured over £15m in funding for clients and has also supported over 500 companies across the UK and Ireland to grow, develop and expand, leading to the creation of hundreds of jobs in different sectors.

Still actively recruiting new members of staff to ensure first class service, Judith Neill, general manager at Pinnacle Growth Group, explained: “We are delighted to welcome Hannah, Lynsey, Rhys, Joel and Harry to the team.

“At Pinnacle Growth Group, we’re committed to expanding our knowledge and capabilities, and together, our new cohort bring significant national and international experience on board, along with a broad combined skillset.

“Over the past three years, we have invested more than £800,000 to fuel the expansion of the business and it has been a pleasure to introduce our new employees to our recently expanded premises.

