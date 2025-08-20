Pinsent Masons’ Belfast office is bursting with Pride

Colleagues at the Belfast office of commercial law firm Pinsent Masons are celebrating after being recognised for their commitment to both LGBTQIA+ inclusion and advocacy.

For a number of years, staff have either supported, or proudly participated in, the annual Pride Parade – the single largest cross community event in Belfast. Last month, they once again took part in the protest and celebration walk, the theme of which was “Not Going Back”.

They paraded alongside fellow members from the legal profession with The Law Society of Northern Ireland (LSNI) as a demonstration of solidarity – and visibility – for those from the LGBTQIA+ community.

A separate coffee morning attended by other companies was also organised at Pinsent Masons’ offices to strengthen connections, while fostering open and inclusive dialogue.

Pinsent Masons Belfast was named the Pride Ally Business winner at the official launch of the Belfast Pride Awards. Pictured receiving the award from Cara-Friend is the firm’s local HR and Operations Manager and Chair of the Allies Network, Gill Warwick, and network member and trainee solicitor, Benjamin Matchett (right).

The importance staff at Pinsent Masons place on community engagement, inclusion, and allyship has now led to it being named Belfast Pride’s ‘Business Ally of the Year’ for 2025.

These efforts to advance equality as a purpose-led, professional services business, and create inclusive and welcoming environments, has also contributed to leading LGBTQIA+ charity Stonewall announcing that Pinsent Masons has achieved ‘Gold Employer’ status.

As part of Stonewall’s recent Global Workplace Equality Index, Pinsent Masons is one of several global employers to be singled out for their commitment to LGBTQIA+ inclusion.

Andrea McIlroy-Rose – Head of Pinsent Masons’ Belfast office, and the global co-team leader for development and investment – said: “This double recognition highlights our on-going dedication to foster a safe, supportive, and empowering workplace for every one of our employees in Northern Ireland, irrespective of sexual orientation or gender identity.

“These awards are a reflection of the values that guide us daily and we continue to remain committed to championing equality and belonging in everything that we do,” she added.

In recent years, Pinsent Masons has progressed its support for LGBTQIA+ employees by providing specific guidance and support for transgender people transitioning at work and refreshed its Diversity and Inclusion training for colleagues right across its multinational business.

Belfast Pride’s interim co-chair, Lynn Millar, said: “The unwavering support from the team at Pinsent Masons Belfast continues to set a powerful example of allyship in action. Their commitment to creating an inclusive workplace for LGBTQIA+ colleagues and their active engagement with the wider community across Belfast and Northern Ireland is nothing short of inspiring.

