Pinsent Masons’ Senior Associate Conference launches in Belfast

High-profile commercial litigation lawyers from across Pinsent Masons’ global offices have convened at the firm’s Northern Ireland headquarters for a landmark conference.

More than 40 colleagues from the UK, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa came together to participate in the inaugural Litigation, Regulatory and Tax (LRT) Senior Associate Conference in Belfast.

Spearheaded by LRT global co-leaders Joanne Gillies and Sibylle Schumacher – who stepped into key leadership roles in 2022 – the event embodied a bold vision to empower senior associates at Pinsent Masons as the next generation of leaders of the firm’s litigation powerhouse which continues to thrive. It also heralds a crucial milestone in the firm’s commitment to lawyer development and leadership succession.

The two-day programme at the Soloist Building featured high-impact workshops and practical sessions that were designed to strengthen personal leadership, help develop client relationships, and support career progression. Delegates gained actionable insights into crafting business cases as well as navigating promotion pathways and heard firsthand experiences that brought career journeys to life.

Personal branding expert Deborah Ogden also delivered an engaging and thought-provoking session that challenged delegates to define their authentic brand, elevate visibility, and position themselves as go-to experts. Deborah was joined by Pinsent Masons colleagues and external panellist Suzy Walls, Head of Business Development at British-based Law Debenture Corporation plc.

Beyond professional development, the conference was also an opportunity for reflection, connection, and collaboration to allow senior associates to recognise the all-important role they play in shaping the future of the disputes and advisory practice at Pinsent Masons. As the legal landscape continues to evolve, their strategic insight, commercial acumen, and leadership are seen as being key to the continued long-term success of Pinsent Masons, locally and globally.

“It was a privilege to welcome so many of our international colleagues to Belfast for this innovative event,” said Andrea McIlroy-Rose, Partner and Head of the company’s Belfast Office. “The chance to host the inaugural Senior Associate conference in our Northern Ireland headquarters not only reflects the city’s growing importance within our global network, but also the huge trust placed in our team here to deliver a world-class experience.

“The presence of senior lawyers from across Europe and beyond brought a real sense of prestige to the occasion, and we are all incredibly proud that Belfast could serve as the backdrop for such a significant step in shaping the future leadership of such a key practice area in the firm,” she added.

Joanne Gillies, co-leader of Litigation, Regulatory and Tax at Pinsent Masons, addresses delegates at the inaugural Litigation, Regulatory and Tax (LRT) Senior Associate Conference in Belfast.