Real estate investor and developer Lamington Group is adding to its pioneering eco hometel brand with the opening of room2 Belfast - first property outside England.

Set to open later this summer, the new property will consist of 175 rooms across nine floors as well as a café, tea room, meeting and event spaces, a gym, bar, restaurant and a lounge.

Michelle Thomas Lamington Group’s new openings manager, said: “We are so excited to expand our portfolio and open our biggest hometel to date in the vibrant city of Belfast. We want our hometel to provide a place of comfort for both locals and tourists, further making our mark in the hometel sector of the hospitality industry.”

Keeping in line with Lamington Group’s commitment to sustainability, the fully electric room2 Belfast includes two on-site lab rooms to monitor air quality, water usage, thermal comfort and solar energy generation as well as local sourcing of materials, products and artwork.

The building will have 100% of its embodied carbon rebalanced to zero on completion and 100% of any operational carbon will be rebalanced to zero on an annual basis. This environmentally conscious approach aligns with Lamington Group’s commitment to be net zero by 2030.

The property’s design is also focused on promoting a circular economy with features throughout the hometel, including a café bar made with recycled glass, a reception desk created with soap bottles from the famed room2 Southampton, light shades made from orange peels and carpets made from recycled fishing nets.

The team has also recently bought its own plastic shredder and moulder from the Sustainable Design Studio, to make items from plastic waste, hoping to inspire guests to reduce waste but also see waste as something with value.

With the aim to educate guests, the hotel will feature a sustainability wall explaining all the features and advanced technology taking place within the property. As well as this, the on-site team will host regular sustainability workshops for guests and locals who are looking to learn how to adopt an eco-friendly routine.As well as supporting the local environment, room2 uses local suppliers where possible for construction and design and will also support local talent, showcasing up and coming artists and designers as well as hosting live music shows and cooking masterclasses for budding locals.

Hoping to give back to the Belfast economy, room2 is also planning to hire the majority of on-site staff from the city.

room2 Belfast will be adopting the brand’s hometel identity, providing a place to live for anyone who steps through the door, paired with the seamless service and conveniences of a hotel.

As well as mattress menus and 24-hour stays with check in at 2pm and check out at 2pm as standard, the building will have a laundry room, and co-working areas.

Each bedroom will feature a fully equipped kitchenette and separate living space, providing the perfect base for a flexible city stay, whether guests are looking to visit for a night or a month. The hometel will be open for bookings next month.