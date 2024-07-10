Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pizza Crew to create 20 jobs at new Lisburn store which will be their first location outside of Belfast

Following an investment of £500,000, Pizza Crew is opening a new location in Lisburn which will create 20 new jobs in the area across a range of positions.

The new multi-use store, located on Bachelors Walk, Lisburn, will join Pizza Crew’s other locations in Belfast on the Andersonstown Road, Ormeau Road and Antrim Road.

Ciaran Kelly, Pizza Crew founder, said: “We’re delighted to add another store to our growing Pizza Crew family. This is our first location outside of Belfast and the decision to come to Lisburn was based on a number of factors.

“Yes, there are lots of businesses, a hospital and a student population close to the store plus a great franchisee at the helm. But for years now, Lisburn residents have been asking us when we’re opening in the city so as soon a suitable spot became available, we jumped at it. We can’t wait to bring the Pizza Crew experience to Lisburn communities in the coming weeks.”

The Pizza Crew recruitment team is keen to hear from people with a passion for pizza and customer service.

Ciaran continued: “We want to recruit straight away for a number of key positions including pizza makers, counter staff, fryer operators, kitchen porter, and delivery drivers. Get in touch via [email protected] and include a copy of your CV.

“We’re looking for experienced pizza makers and fryer operators but full training will be provided for the other positions, so if you want to kick off a career in pizza making, get in touch.”

Ciaran Kelly, the Pizza Crew creator, is passionate about letting young people know that there is dough to be made in pizzas: “I’ve been making pizzas since the age of 17.

“Through a mix of hard work, a good team around me and a bit of luck, I have managed to build a strong business that I have a lot of ambition for. That’s what I’d like to communicate to young people who might be looking for a new career path. There is dough to be made and I’m not just talking about the pizza bases. If you get the head down and go for it, you can do well and make a nice life for yourself.”

The Lisburn location will be used for a variety of pizza-themed enterprises.

Ciaran added: “The ground floor is where the Pizza Crew store will be located. Upstairs, we are adding a bespoke training facility as well as a show kitchen where we can work with up-and-coming pizza makers to hone their skills. We will be a pizza making hub of excellence.

“We’ll also have the ability to invite people to enjoy pizza making classes and as if that wasn’t enough, we’re creating a podcast studio and will invite people who are passionate about something to come and chat to us.

“Now that I have an established business, I make a point of visiting the pizza expo in Las Vegas every year to keep abreast of any pizza innovations. Last year I was crowned ‘Ireland’s King of Pizza’ by pizza legend, Mike Bausch who owns Andolini's Pizzeria, named one of the ‘Top 10 Pizzerias in America’.