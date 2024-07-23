Plan to demolish and redevelop former Belfast Telegraph complex in Belfast is given another five years to complete

Artist's image of the planned development at former Belfast Telegraph complex

A plan for the demolition and redevelopment of the old Belfast Telegraph complex in Belfast has been given another five years to be carried out despite works having not being started since the original planning permission was granted in 2019.

The permission for the major development at 124-144 Royal Avenue and 1- 29 Little Donegall Street, was granted at a recent meeting of the Belfast City Council Planning Committee.

Belfast Council has an estate in the land, and is joint applicant with BelTel LLP, c/o McAleer and Rushe, of Dungannon Road, Cookstown.

A representative for the developers blamed Covid and its effect on the office market for the five year delay on the plan but could not give a definitive date as to when works would begin.

The plan involves the demolition of existing non-listed buildings and the redevelopment of the site with six to eight storey buildings for an office-led mixed-use development comprising office and industrial floorspace, ground floor retail space, restaurants, cafes and bars, with basement parking.

The proposals include the retention and restoration of the listed Seaver building, comprising façade restoration, a new roof and reintroduction of dormers, replacement windows and the reinstatement of original entrance to the southern façade.

Planning permission was originally granted on February 19 2019. The recent application sought the renewal of planning permission and was accompanied by a new listed building consent.

There are two notable listed buildings in the vicinity – the Frames Building and Central Library. There are a number of planning approvals in the vicinity including the University of Ulster Building and the Frames Building redevelopment.

Alliance Councillor Tara Brooks asked why the development had not yet begun, and asked when work might begin.

The agent replied: “There was the obvious impact of Covid, which had an impact on all of us, but particularly on the office market. We are hopeful that will change now we are moving past Covid ultimately.

“There remains a good long-term use for the site, and there is confidence returning to the office market. Now that the university campus is still open gives confidence it can be delivered and will come forward.

“There is certainly that intention to do that. I can’t give you a definitive date.

“But certainly allowing this permission to be renewed for a further five years provides a lot of opportunity for it to be delivered (alongside) all those other uses that are happening around it. The likes of Belfast Stories potentially coming forward just provides the catalyst for further things happening in this area.”

Alliance Councillor Eric Hanvey to the agent: “The new university building is one of the most exciting buildings in the city. It is just a personal observation, but the (application) building that we are looking at could be any one of two dozen that we have had in front of us over the last two or three years.”

The agent said: “(The planned development) “sits quite sympathetically with the other buildings in the area, and as a contrast as well.”

At the recent Planning Committee meeting at City Hall, Green Councillor Áine Groogan asked agents of the applicants if there was any alternative to demolition of the majority of the existing buildings.