Plan to demolish South Belfast Victorian House for apartments is refused

Artist's image of the planned development at Annadale Avenue

A plan for the demolition of a Victorian house in South Belfast to make way for apartments has been refused, after a host of politicians backed objectors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A decision made at the Belfast City Council Planning Committee has ended the long running saga of an application for the proposed demolition of the former Bees Knees Nursery at Annadale Avenue by Cregagh Developments Ltd, of Grennan Road, Newry.

The controversial application involved the demolition of the existing Victorian building for the construction of a residential development consisting of 14 units. That would have involved nine apartments within a three-storey building, and five two storey terraced dwellings, along with associated landscaping and car parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant submitted viability information regarding various potential options to retain and convert the existing building to other uses, making the case that retention of the existing building was not feasible. Of six options, the applicant said the only viable one was nine apartments and five townhouses.

The application had been in the system for over a year and a half, with committee members attending a site visit to the location in March 2024.

A total of 21 third party objections were made to the council, including one from the MP for South Belfast and Mid Down, Claire Hanna, one from the SDLP MLA for South Belfast, Matthew O’Toole, and one from the Belfast Civic Trust, a charity promoting good architecture in Belfast.

There was also an objection from Green Councillor for Lisnasharragh Brian Smyth and two objections from Alliance MLA for South Belfast Paula Bradshaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Objectors said the demolition of the existing building would have negatively impacted on the Victorian character of the area, would have been a great historical and cultural loss, and would have set a “sustainable precedent” for the area.

The Stormont Department for Infrastructure Rivers Division and NI Water also objected to the proposal but council planning officers had recommended the plan for approval, with a list of conditions.

A previous officer report on the application stated: “The site is considered a suitable location for housing; the proposal would make effective use of previously developed land and is of an appropriate density.

“The design, height, scale and massing of the proposed buildings are considered in keeping with the surrounding character and not considered to impact the surrounding listed buildings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the August meeting of the council’s Planning Committee held this week, the application went to a vote, with only six elected members supporting the application, all from the DUP, while 12 elected members, from Alliance, the SDLP and Sinn Féin, voted against the application.

A representative for local residents said at the meeting: “We are quite concerned about the imposing nature of this build, and how close it is to our border. The southwest facade is quite overbearing, and we are even worried about our mature shrubs.

“It would be so sad to see this beautiful old building demolished. The incredible Victorian gardens at the back, with sweetpea and apple trees, would be turned into a parking lot.”

An agent for the developer told the committee: “Extensive investigations demonstrated that retention was not viable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While retention was not viable, the applicants committed to the sustainability principle to salvage materials such as red brick, roof tiles and stone sills for reuse in the proposed development. But importantly, the existing building is not listed, and is not located in the conservation area. A previous proposal for demolition and redevelopment for 14 apartments was granted in 2009.”

Alliance Party councillor Tara Brooks said: “I have sympathy for the applicant, and the situation they find themselves in, but I propose we refuse planning. It does not sit right with me to vote to have this building demolished.

“I understand that it is not listed, and the applicant can go ahead and demolish it anyway, but I cannot in all conscience vote to permit its demolition.” She said it would be “a crime” to demolish it.

DUP Alderman Dean McCullough said: “The report is pretty clear. We all have aspirational ideas about what we want, but viability is viability. I think this applicant has gone out of their way to do everything they can, within a framework, to make this viable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t know what else they can do, they have come to this committee time and time again, with amendment after amendment, and are now probably running effectively at a loss.” He said the application was “competent and sound” and would “benefit the city.”