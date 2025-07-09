Plan to turn Stormont Hotel into care home facing increasing opposition

The Stormont Hotel in East Belfast. Pic by Google

A planning application to transform the Stormont Hotel in East Belfast into a care home has been described as “tone deaf” and “the opposite of what this area needs” by local residents.

At the most recent meeting of the Belfast City Council Planning Committee, elected representatives deferred the increasingly controversial application for a site examination, amidst what one objector called “widespread local opposition.”

The plan is for change of use from hotel, conference centre and offices to a 97-bed care home and 1,559sqm diagnostic medical facility, including associated access, car parking, landscaping and open space works.

The site is at the Stormont Hotel, 587 Upper Newtownards Road and adjacent properties at Castleview Road, Summerhill Parade, and Summerhill Park.

The applicant’s name is not given on the Planning Portal, but they are represented by the planning consultant Turley. The hotel is owned by the Hastings group and the application last year was reported as being from the firm Summerhill Retirement Developments.

The Planning Portal has 15 objections in its comments section dating as far back as May 2024. All of the objections are from neighbouring residencies.

Concerns include increased traffic use and noise pollution, overlooking from the new building, the potential to create flooding and sewage problems, and to lower property values. Some made complaints they were not consulted about the application.

One opponent stated: “The plans indicate that there would not be nearly enough parking for the numbers of residents, staff and visitors envisioned. Having spoken to many of my neighbours, I know there is widespread opposition to this development. I would hope the council will take on board the strong objections of the neighbourhood when considering these proposals.”

Another states: “Whilst I am not entirely opposed to the proposed development and change of use of the existing Stormont Hotel, it would be disappointing to lose a hotel in an area which could be further promoted and developed as a tourist destination. However, if the retirement village development were to proceed, I see no reason why this cannot be within the existing hotel/car park footprint and sympathetic to the existing properties in the area.

“I am strongly opposed to the demolition of 16 houses to facilitate a development which will dramatically change the character of Castleview Road, Summerhill Parade and Summerhill Park. The loss of 16 affordable houses in a desirable location will not only reduce housing stock for the wider demographic, including much sought-after properties for first time buyers but also change the community in the area.”

One opponent said: “This part of East Belfast, Ballyhackamore to the Stormont area, is an area that has rejuvenated itself and remains a popular area for young families and professionals on an arterial route into the city. I am of the opinion that creating a large retirement housing complex and 100 plus bed care home is the opposite of what this area needs in terms of development.

“Several over 55’s housing sites have already been built in the past two years within a one to two mile radius of the proposed development such as the new large sheltered housing built on the former Park Avenue hotel site which is of course great for our ageing demographic.

“The proposed development is not what the area nor province needs – converting a hotel into a care home is not investing in our future and not forward thinking. Tourism is significantly important for the N.I economy and converting a luxury hotel into a nursing home is tone deaf and lacks foresight.”