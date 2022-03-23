Plan unveiled for huge expansion of Co Antrim village bringing hundreds of new residents

The planned expansion zone in red

The south Antrim settlement of Doagh stands about two miles south-west outside of Ballyclare in south Co Antrim.

It has a primary school, mini-supermarket, and a small industrial estate on its outskirts.

According to the 2011 census, there were 1,388 people living in 591 households in the village, giving an average household size of 2.35.

Now plans have gone in for 187 dwellings in two phases.

The first is for 48 homes, and the second for 139.

Assuming the new homes will also have 2.35 people in them, the new development would bring about an extra 440 people to the village.

It will be built between Station Road and The Burn Road, on 8.2 hectares of land (20 acres).

Alongside this there will “garages, public open space, and landscaping”.

The application has come from Antrim Construction Company Ltd, based in Holywood, Co Down; it was founded in the mid-1960s, is run by the McMullan family, and in 2021 made a £913,000 profit.

