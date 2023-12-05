Officials at the world-famous golf club wish to improve spectator infrastructure, alter holes on the Dunluce and Valley courses and elevate the their ‘second’ course to world class status

Planners have approved major modifications to Royal Portrush that ‘will improve the visitor and golfer experience for the Open 2025’.

The world-famous Dunluce Road club is seeking to improve spectator infrastructure, alter several holes on the Dunluce and Valley courses, modify the practice ground and realign internal roads in preparation for The Open in 2025 and ahead of the R&A Championships next visit.

Officials also requested the green light to elevate the club’s ‘second’ Valley Course to world class status with new holes, greens and tea boxes, lengthening visits from golf tourists outside of The Open period.

During a recent meeting Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council planning meeting members backed the improvements after hearing of ‘clear expectations’ that the economic boost from the 2025 Open Championship would be ‘even greater’ then the 2019 event.

The proposal stated: ‘Modifications to Royal Portrush Golf Course to include new holes, greens and tee boxes and fairway realignments on the Valley Course and regrading, new tees, enlargement to infrastructure and spectator areas, alterations to the practice ground and the addition and realignment of internal roads in and around the Dunluce course in preparation for The Open in 2025 and future major Golf Championships. Retention of timber gates on Bushmills and Dunluce Road frontages.’

Proposed work includes modifications to holes, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 17th of the Dunluce Course and holes 2nd, 3rd, 5th and 6th of the Valley Course with 7th, 8th and 9th holes, currently occupied by the Skerries short course, reprofiled to create three new holes.

In response the planners wrote in their report: “There is a clear expectation that the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush in 2025 will result in even greater economic and tourism benefit to the local economy.

“It is also projected that the resulting modifications to the Valley course will also increase the length of visitor stays in the area outside of The Open period and beyond.”

Planners said the work would have no visible impact once modifications had grown and matured.

“Once the areas of work grow in and mature the site will be visually indistinguishable from the existing, unimproved facility,” their report continued.

"Additionally, the works will result in a net gain in priority habitat. The proposed works are of an appropriate design, scale and size for the locality and will not adversely affect the character, appearance, or heritage of the landscape.”

The planners did report concerns from Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) over the proposals’ impact on sand dunes and its resilience against coastal retreat. However, the club’s technical advisors insist the “regrading of the dune system” will result in net accumulation of sediment.

Furthermore, they say, golfers will be further from the coastline than they are currently when playing the 7th, 8th and 9th holes on the Valley Links.

Planners concluded: “The proposal is considered to represent improvements to the existing golf course and to also facilitate the return of the 153rd Open in 2025. The proposal will not have an adverse effect on either the Royal Portrush LLPA or Portrush Golf Links SLNCI designations. The proposal will not have an adverse effect on the environment, visual or residential amenity. Approval is recommended.”

