A Belfast tech company has launched a mobile web app aimed at boosting the night-time economy as the hospitality and creative industries continues to deal with the impact of the economic crisis.

GetSociable is a new platform that brings together event information and booking options for bars, clubs and entertainment venues to help people easily plan a night out without having to trawl through individual venue and music artist websites and social media pages.

The new app will be piloted in Belfast with plans to roll it out to other leading cities in the UK and Ireland and mainland Europe.

GetSociable co-founder and chief executive officer Peter McCleery explained that he came up with the idea after living and travelling as an IT professional in cities across the UK, Europe and Australia.

He said: “When I arrived in a new city, I wished there was an easy way to find all the information I needed in one place. If you want to book a flight you go to SkyScanner or for a hotel you look up Booking.com. That is what we are aiming to do for people seeking entertainment, food and drink.”

When he and his team began building the app, they turned to the Innovation Factory in Belfast for assistance and advice. As a member of IF, they received invaluable support to build new collaborations with others, source funders and network with industry professionals.

Innovation Factory, located on the Springfield Road, houses a mix of entrepreneurs looking to start and grow their own businesses and established companies moving into new markets and developing new products.

Innovation manager Stephen Ellis said: “GetSociable is a fantastic idea to help the hospitality industry rebuild. We could see how consumers would love having something that makes it easier to plan a night out. Our aim was to support the team and help them connect with organisations that could bring the app to market.”

The mobile app allows people to view listings and promotions in a social media type feed or day by day guide. They can then save them, share with friends, book tables and tickets through links and receive personalised notifications.

The app is free for consumers and music artists. And during the three-month pilot stage, the app is also free to all businesses and includes additional support and training.

GetSociable has also been working closely with both Queen’s and Ulster Universities to develop the new state-of-the-art technology. The local company also received support from Innovate UK after competing with businesses across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

GetSociable CEO Peter McCleery and the Innovation Factory’s Stephen Ellis launch the new mobile web app aimed at boosting the night-time economy. The app is being piloted in Belfast before being rolled out to other cities in the UK, Ireland and mainland Europe

