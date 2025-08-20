Proposed housing plan. Pics supplied by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

The officer said there were 17 letters of objection to the current application relating to concerns over infrastructure, traffic congestion, road safety, noise and light pollution and potential for increased flooding risk

A planning application for 39 new homes in Antrim was given the go-ahead by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee at a meeting in Mossley Mill, on Monday evening.

Planning officer Johanne McKendry told the committee 260 homes have been granted permission previously also at land between Ballymena Road and Niblock Road.

She added the proposed design and lay-out are “in respect of surrounding context” and there are “no over-riding concerns in relation to flooding”.

A planning report to the committee said: “The site is surrounded to the south-east by existing residential development, namely the large Meadow Lands development. The Junction and the Tesco Distribution Centre are located beyond the Ballymena Road to the south-west.

“The proposal is for 39 residential units to include seven detached dwellings, 24 semi-detached dwellings and eight ‘own-door’ apartments. The proposal also includes a large area of centralised open space.”

A central portion of defined open space is located “at the heart of the scheme”. The proposed development will be served by a new access off the Niblock Road.

The report also said: “The provision of a pedestrian footpath along the Niblock Road frontage will help in connecting the site directly to the wider footpath network in the local area and directly on towards Antrim town centre and the surrounding local neighbourhood facilities.

“Although the proposal does not include the provision of any local neighbourhood facilities, owing to its size and location, the application site is considered to be suitably and sustainably located in order to avail of a number of existing facilities within The Junction complex.

“Overall, it is considered that the proposed design and lay-out of the proposed residential development in terms of its form, materials and detailing is acceptable.”

The report noted the council’s environmental health department has not raised any objections “in relation to the proposal causing any detrimental impact to existing properties by way of noise, odour or light pollution”.

“Overall, it is considered that the design and lay-out of the proposed residential development will not result in any significant unacceptable adverse impact on the amenity of existing or future occupiers of adjoining or nearby properties,” it stated.

“DfI Roads was consulted in relation to the development proposal and is content with the scheme and its overall access and parking arrangements proposed subject to conditions. It has raised no concerns in relation to matters of congestion or road safety.”

Glengormley DUP Councillor Alison Bennington asked if play facilities are included in the application. Barry Diamond, the council’s head of planning, said this phase “would not include provision of play facilities”.

