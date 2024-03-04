Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A planning application has been submitted to deliver what would be the first major multi-use health facility in inner-city Belfast.

Healthworks, developed by OCMC Ltd and located in Great Victoria Street, would become a Grade A health hub accommodation that is designed to meet the requirements of a range of occupiers, including GP, specialist occupational health and pharmacy services.

The location has been strategically selected to serve both the increasing inner-city population from Weavers Court and other inner-city living developments, as well as the corridor between Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University that is opening up in the city.

Healthworks is OCMC’s second major investment in the rapidly-growing healthcare field following its acquisition of the Dataworks building within the King’s Hall Life Sciences Park, which is currently occupied by SpaMedica and Diaceutics plc.

Peter Keeling, director at OCMC, said: “We are excited to provide what we hope will be one of the most affordable and accessible primary and specialist care centres in Northern Ireland as we extend our investment into the healthcare sector in Belfast.

“Our vision for Healthworks is a bold one, designed to meet the dynamic needs of a modern urban living and working population in a single location at an affordable cost. Whilst the suburbs of Belfast are generally well served with neighbourhood healthcare, the inner-city is not.

“We wanted to meet this new opportunity with a forward-thinking project and we are in late- stage negotiations with our first health practice to occupy the space. We expect to announce this shortly.”

Letting agent CBRE NI is anticipating significant levels of interest from other health-related occupiers in the scheme, including from pharmacy and diagnostic partners, dental and optician practitioners and wellness and fitness operators.

James Turkington, Senior Surveyor at CBRE NI, said: “Healthworks is an incredibly exciting project to be involved in, with its strategic location close to the Belfast Grand Central Station and Weavers Cross developments.

“It has a catchment area that incorporates both the city centre commercial and business core, and a number of Purpose-Built Student Housing schemes.

