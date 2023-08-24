News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Planning application unanimously approved for new £6million tyre warehouse facility in Northern Ireland creating 50 new jobs

The development would result in the creation of 30 new jobs, doubling the workforce to 60 and will generate 20 construction jobs
By Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 24th Aug 2023, 17:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 17:48 BST

A wholesale tyre business in Antrim is set to expand after planning permission was approved for a new £6m warehouse.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee approved a proposal for a storage distribution facility at Tyre Call in Kilbegs Industrial Estate at a meeting on Monday evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The proposal will include office accommodation and parking provision.

An image of the proposed extension at Tyre Call, Antrim. Pic: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough CouncilAn image of the proposed extension at Tyre Call, Antrim. Pic: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council
An image of the proposed extension at Tyre Call, Antrim. Pic: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council
Most Popular

Barry Diamond, the council’s head of planning, told the committee that the planned new building would be 8,000 square metres with views obscured from existing buildings. There were no letters of objection.

He reported that the development would result in the creation of 30 new jobs, doubling the workforce to 60. It is estimated that the proposal will generate 20 construction jobs.

Tyre Call Limited is a wholesale company with outlets in Antrim and at Dublin Road, Cavan in the Republic of Ireland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The proposal is considered an appropriate land use for the area. The design is acceptable in the context of surrounding buildings,” Mr Diamond said.

Threemilewater DUP councillor Alderman Stephen Ross asked about plans for a temporary waste water treatment plant on-site. NI Water has raised concerns over network and waste water treatment works capacity.

He was advised that the applicant is willing to provide a treatment facility which would be removed if the proposed site can be connected to the sewerage system.

A report to the committee says: “The applicant indicates that their existing facility at 12 Kilbegs Road is at maximum capacity for both storage and overall operations as its business headquarters.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The applicant further states that with the advent of electric vehicles to the Northern Ireland market, the tyre stock profile required to service this increasingly diverse car market is expanding rapidly, requiring unique tyre sizes and construction attributes to satisfy the weight and range requirements of electric vehicles

“Additionally, the company has increased their agricultural and construction tyre business substantially in the last few years.

“As a response to continuously evolving customer and industry changes, the company has diversified and expanded the product range and services offered both locally and internationally.”

The application was approved unanimously.

Related topics:Northern IrelandAntrimNewtownabbey Borough CouncilNI Water