DUP MP said the planning permission for the global coffee chain at The Boulevard was ‘another substantial boost for the centre’

Local Member of Parliament Carla Lockhart has welcomed news that planning permission has been granted for a new Starbucks Drive-Thru at The Boulevard in Banbridge.

The DUP representative, said: “The Boulevard has seen significant names moving on site over recent months and years, and the news that planning permission has been granted for a Starbucks drive-thru is another substantial boost for the centre.

“This new coffee shop will see jobs created through the construction phase. Furthermore, when the doors open a significant number of jobs will be created for the local community to explore. This is a good news story for the area.