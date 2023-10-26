All Sections
Planning approval for a Starbucks drive-thru at 'thriving' Banbridge shopping outlet welcomed

DUP MP said the planning permission for the global coffee chain at The Boulevard was ‘another substantial boost for the centre’
By Claire Cartmill
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:12 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 10:12 BST
Local Member of Parliament Carla Lockhart has welcomed news that planning permission has been granted for a new Starbucks Drive-Thru at The Boulevard in Banbridge.

The DUP representative, said: “The Boulevard has seen significant names moving on site over recent months and years, and the news that planning permission has been granted for a Starbucks drive-thru is another substantial boost for the centre.

“This new coffee shop will see jobs created through the construction phase. Furthermore, when the doors open a significant number of jobs will be created for the local community to explore. This is a good news story for the area.

“I am delighted that The Boulevard continues to grow in terms of its customer offering. The centre management must be commended for driving forward the ongoing transformation of this site. I know they continue to explore further new names to come on site, and this can only be good news for the local job market and for local shoppers.”

Related topics:Carla LockhartStarbucksBanbridgeDUP