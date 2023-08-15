British multinational alcoholic beverage company, Diageo has welcomed Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s decision to grant planning permission for the £26m extension of its Baileys global supply facility at Mallusk.

The site is one of only two global production sites of the iconic Baileys brand.

The Mallusk site focuses on the original Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur and includes the production, bottling, labelling and storage of the product before distribution.

Approval of the expansion plans will enable Diageo to improve its logistics and warehousing facilities. Work on the multi-year project is expected to commence in early 2024.

The facility at Mallusk produces over 60 million bottles of Baileys every year, sending them to 150 countries worldwide. It is one of three Diageo sites in Northern Ireland, which also includes a beer canning and packaging facility in East Belfast and its corporate headquarters located in Belfast city centre.

Commenting, Lesley Allen, operations manager at Baileys Mallusk, said: “We are delighted with the Council’s decision to approve our plans to extend our site at Mallusk.

"The extension will support the storage, delivery and distribution of raw materials and finished goods and we are looking forward to the opportunities it will create for us.