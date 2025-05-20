Planning permission granted for food-and-entertainment venue at defunct Europa Bus Centre in Belfast

Planning permission has now been granted for turning the old Belfast Europa Bus Centre into a food-and-entertainment venue.

It will be connected to the neighbouring Europa Hotel.

The site stands at the end of the Great Northern Mall – the long indoor corridor leading from Great Victoria Street to both the ex-bus station and the former Great Victoria Street Train Station.

The train station shut last May 10 and the bus station shut last September 7, with trains and buses moving to the new Grand Central Station nearby.

An artist's impression of the inside portion of the planned market

The site is basically unused now, and the plan is to replace it with a "retail, food and beverage market, outdoor seating, landscaping, and entertainment space".

The plans were publicly unveiled in early March.

Now they have been given the green light by planning officials.

The planning permission comes with conditions attached - principally, that the market be dismantled by May 14, 2030.

An artist's impression of the new food market (this image despicts the inside of the old bus station)

The other conditions include things like the installation of bike racks and the curbing of music to "background level" unless agreed otherwise with the council.

It would span both the indoor and outdoor parts of the old bus centre, which is next to the Boyne Bridge (currently undergoing demolition).

It would involve adding a maximum of 16 shipping containers to the old bus yard to be used by vendors.

It is not clear from the documents filed with planners whether any of the vendors will be selling alcohol.

Planning documents say the market – which is to be named 'Halt' – will be designed to echo "the likes of Spitalfields Market in London".

Planners ruled that the blueprints "make good use of the vacant land", will "contribute to the night-time economy", and "there are no proposed changes to the front of the building and therefore no potential impacts on the character of the area".

At the time of the March announcement, Paul Beacom, Development Director of property development firm MRP, said in a statement: "Reinventing and reimagining the use of the former Europa Buscentre provides a fantastic meanwhile opportunity in the form of a street food market, entertainment and exhibition space that will help drive footfall and bring culture, vitality and vibrancy to the area…