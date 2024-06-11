Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Planning permission has been granted for the provision of a 12-vehicle charging station, next to the KFC restaurant at Bridgewater Park, outside Banbridge.

The facility will include a canopy with solar glass, associated equipment, landscaping, site access and all other associated site works.

The Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council officer report notes: “The site is currently vacant with an existing tarmac entrance to the north east of the site.

“Immediately adjacent to the site is the Go garage (filling station), Go Coffee and KFC.

The approved design for the new EV charging station at Bridgewater Park, off the A1 in Banbridge. Credit: ABC planning portal

“The site is located approximately 115m east of the Boulevard shopping centre.

“The installation of EV charging points is deemed necessary in order to facilitate the increasing number of electric vehicles. Within this policy context, it is considered the principle of development is considered acceptable, subject to all material considerations.

“The proposed canopy is to be 30m long and 7m in height, with 12 no. parking bays (9m x 3m) and 6 no. charging units.