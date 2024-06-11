Planning yes for 12-vehicle EV charging units at Banbridge shopping centre
The facility will include a canopy with solar glass, associated equipment, landscaping, site access and all other associated site works.
The Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council officer report notes: “The site is currently vacant with an existing tarmac entrance to the north east of the site.
“Immediately adjacent to the site is the Go garage (filling station), Go Coffee and KFC.
“The site is located approximately 115m east of the Boulevard shopping centre.
“The installation of EV charging points is deemed necessary in order to facilitate the increasing number of electric vehicles. Within this policy context, it is considered the principle of development is considered acceptable, subject to all material considerations.
“The proposed canopy is to be 30m long and 7m in height, with 12 no. parking bays (9m x 3m) and 6 no. charging units.
“Each charging unit has the capability of serving two vehicles at once. The charging units are to be 1.9m in height.”