Planning yes for Ballyclare quarry housing development valued at '£90million to £100million' and set to create over 70 jobs

Plans submitted by Bangor contractor features 300-unit housing development and new community facilities including retail and services units, a community hub, children’s playground and medical/ fitness amenity
By Claire Cartmill
Published 20th Sep 2023, 14:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 14:04 BST
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s planning committee has given planning approval for an over £90m investment, featuring a 300-unit housing development and new community facilities, at Craighill Quarry in Ballyclare (subject to call-in period).

Plans submitted by Craighill Developments Ltd feature housing, retail and services units, a community hub, children’s playground and medical/ fitness facilities.

The work is expected to bring 70 – 80 construction jobs to the borough across a six to eight year period and has an estimated gross development value of £90m - £100m.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey councillor Mark Cooper BEM, said: “This is a substantial development in a thriving town where the new residents will find excellent sport, education and leisure facilities to support a healthy, active life.”

Chair of the planning committee councillor Robert Foster. added: “Bringing new families into the local economy in Ballyclare will mean a boost for retail in the town and enhance the community as a whole.”

