Plans for 36 social houses and a "pocket park" in Coleraine submitted

for 36 social houses at New Market Street, Coleraine, were submitted to council’s planning portal (pic; Gravis Planning/ Planning and Design Statement)

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s planning portal recently received an application for the demolition of vacant buildings at the site in Coleraine town centre, the erection of the dwellings across two blocks, and the creation of a new “pocket park”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans for 36 social housing units at New Market Street, Coleraine, have been submitted to council.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s planning portal recently received an application for the demolition of vacant buildings at the site in Coleraine town centre, the erection of the dwellings across two blocks, and the creation of a new “pocket park”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An accompanying Planning and Design statement noted that there is a large public car park to the north of the site, separated by Dirty Lane, negating the need for parking provision at the site.

“There is no cohesive or distinctive character to the immediate area,” the statement said “with buildings being a mix of two and three-and-a-half storeys in height along New Market Street.

“There are a number of recent apartment building developments of scale in the immediate area, including the apartment building on Society Street that backs onto the same public car park as the subject site.

“The main element of shared / communal amenity space provision is the proposed enhanced pedestrian link that will be converted into a “pocket park” area, with pedestrian links.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposal will result in planning gain, as it includes the retention of a pedestrian route and its enhancement, to create a town centre park that will provide some new public amenity space that can also be used by future residents.