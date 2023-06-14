The SSE Arena, Belfast has announced that a new, luxury premium lounge will be coming to the 10,800-capacity venue later this year.

The lounge, which has been designed by Northern Ireland-based architectural firm Whittaker and Watt, will see the refurbishment of one of the Arena’s current suites into a modern space, purpose-built for five-star entertaining. Featuring a dedicated in-suite bar, private catering service and restaurant-quality meals, this new hospitality offering promises to provide unparalleled experiences in the heart of the action.

Kelly Kinsley-Smith, corporate development manager at The SSE Arena, Belfast, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be bringing this all-new hospitality offering to The SSE Arena, Belfast.

"As we strive to provide the best experience every time for our customers, and build upon our current hospitality options, this revamped space will no doubt offer a truly unmatched event experience – creating unforgettable moments and memories across a wide range of shows and events.”

Ticket and membership packages will include fast-track entry via the Arena’s North VIP entrance, welcome drink on arrival, two-course pre-show meal, unmatched seating, and priority booking for all public events.

For more information about The SSE Arena, Belfast’s new premium lounge or to register your interest in Belfast’s newest night out, please visit here.

