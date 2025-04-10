Plans for new £1.7million access road into Northern Ireland shopping centre given green light

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a new access lane, to facilitate access into Rushmere Shopping Centre from Central Way in Craigavon, have been approved.

The new entry-only access will take motorists from Central Way to the northern section of the shopping complex car park, 80 metres south of Matalan, and will no doubt be welcomed by motorists as the current roundabout access is known for its congestion issues at busy times.

The planning application was lodged by MBA Planning Ltd, Citylink Business Park, Belfast, on behalf of Killahoey Ltd, M12 Business Park, Portadown.

Planning officers explain in their report that the new entry point will help address traffic-flow issues.

Motorists will be able to access Rushmere Shopping Centre directly from Central Way in Craigavon, without having to use the existing roundabout access. Credit: Google

“This proposal seeks to provide access from Central Way into Rushmere Retail Park in order to reduce the congestion on the roundabout at the existing entrance,” the report states.

“This will ease the congestion that occurs at busy periods, with a build-up of traffic at the adjacent roundabout.

“The proposal will involve the reconfiguration of the existing car park to the front of Matalan; three parking spaces will be lost in this reconfiguration.

“DfI Roads do not object in principle to the scheme, and would be prepared to treat it as an exceptional circumstance as they have confirmed it is designed to address an existing traffic-flow problem.

The approved new access lane linking Central Way to Rushmere Shopping Centre is delineated in red. Credit: ABC planning portal

“The information submitted in support of the application by roads engineers indicates that there will be sufficient space to safeguard this major works project.

“DfI Roads have clarified that the proposal will not compromise the M12 Central Way and Balteagh Road Link, in that should the M12 link ever go ahead, this slip lane could be incorporated into its overall design.

“There are 1,800 parking spaces on the site and this will remain at 1,800.

“From officers’ assessment it would appear that there will be a net loss of five spaces.