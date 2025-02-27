Plans lodged for over 55s housing and commercial units on key Belfast site

Plans have been lodged for a mixed-use development in Belfast (image credit: Pixabay)

BW Homes & Construction Ltd has submitted a full planning application to Belfast City Council for development on a site off the Monagh Bypass

Plans have been lodged for a mixed-use development comprising over 55s housing and commercial units on a key site in Belfast.

BW Homes & Construction Ltd has submitted a full planning application to Belfast City Council for development on a site off the Monagh Bypass.

It forms part of the wider Glenmona development site, with planning permission granted in 2021 for 653 homes, care homes, retail centre, employment zone, community building, pitch, play area, cycle ways and public open space and landscaping.

The site covered by the latest application covers the employment lands approved under 2021 consent.

Approval is sought for 36 social housing apartments for over 55s spread over two blocks, together with access, parking and amenity areas.

This element would replace previously approved light industrial units.

The application also proposed seven units suitable for B1 Business (office, call centre, R&D) or B2 light industrial uses ranging from 1,000 sq ft to 1,400 sq ft.

A statement submitted as part of the application said: "There remains an acute social housing shortage in West Belfast, and therefore the sustainable use of the site would be to allow for some provision for employment balanced against greater provision for social housing."

The project team includes TSA Planning, Apex, RPP Architects, Park Hood, Osborne King and Cavendish Consulting.