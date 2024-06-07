Plans submitted for major redevelopment project at CAFRE Greenmount Campus outside Antrim

Greenmount campus in Antrim. Pic from Google

Plans for the redevelopment of the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise Greenmount Campus outside Antrim have been submitted to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

The proposal for the site at Tirgracy Road comprises the demolition of Fulton Hall, Boyd Hall, a technology building, modular storage and student accommodation units and the construction of new student accommodation, teaching facilities, conference building, staff offices and facilities and parking.

CAFRE stated: “CAFRE is undertaking a major redevelopment project at its Greenmount and Loughry campuses to deliver state-of-the-art student accommodation, classrooms, laboratories, conference facilities, and staff offices.

“Greenmount Campus is the centre of all things green, delivering education and training in agriculture, horticulture and the environment in an idyllic rural setting for land-based studies.

“Significant investment is required at Greenmount Campus in the buildings used for teaching, student residential accommodation, staff offices and conferences.

“The aim of this project is to ensure that the buildings and facilities at Greenmount meet the current and future needs of staff, students and the agri-food industry, are fit-for-purpose and project a positive image of CAFRE.”

The design statement says: “The design proposals deliver a wide range of high quality workspace, learning and social environments.

“Phasing of the construction is required to allow CAFRE to continue to effectively operate on the 4.5 hectare site with minimal disruption to activities.”

The redevelopment proposes the demolition of existing educational buildings and the phased construction of three new buildings which include a student accommodation building, teaching building and central hub building with conference centre and campus reception.

Phase one will include construction of student accommodation. It is scheduled to commence in winter 2025.

The existing campus had an overall enrolment of 1,380 students, 533 full-time and 747 part-time in 2022/23 with 208 living on campus.

