Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A planning application has been submitted for new city centre social homes on Ormeau Road in Belfast.

The application, submitted by Genova North West Limited through Lotus Property, comprises 104 much-needed homes for families, older people, and people with mobility needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new homes will be managed by Clanmil Housing Association.

A planning application has been submitted for new city centre social homes on Ormeau Road in Belfast

The scheme submitted reflects housing need in the area, with a focus on sustainable design including generous landscaped spaces, renewable energy and a mix of one, two and three bedroom houses and apartments.

Alastair Coulson, managing director of Lotus Property, said: “We have listened to the views of local people and are pleased to submit a scheme that we believe now better reflects the community’s expectations.

“We are grateful to all those within the local community who took the time to engage with us on our proposals, and we are now submitting a scheme we can all be very proud of.