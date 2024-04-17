Plans submitted for over 100 new Belfast city centre social homes
A planning application has been submitted for new city centre social homes on Ormeau Road in Belfast.
The application, submitted by Genova North West Limited through Lotus Property, comprises 104 much-needed homes for families, older people, and people with mobility needs.
The new homes will be managed by Clanmil Housing Association.
The scheme submitted reflects housing need in the area, with a focus on sustainable design including generous landscaped spaces, renewable energy and a mix of one, two and three bedroom houses and apartments.
Alastair Coulson, managing director of Lotus Property, said: “We have listened to the views of local people and are pleased to submit a scheme that we believe now better reflects the community’s expectations.
“We are grateful to all those within the local community who took the time to engage with us on our proposals, and we are now submitting a scheme we can all be very proud of.
“We now hope for a timely progression through the planning process to allow us to move forward with delivering these much-needed homes.”
