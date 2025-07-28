Plans submitted to transform the listed Adelaide Street building, built in 1903, into a vibrant aparthotel with café and lobby space

By Claire Cartmill
Published 28th Jul 2025, 21:47 BST
Plans have been submitted to convert a listed building in Belfast. Credit planning portal
The listed building is a former linen warehouse, located in the city's Linen Conservation Area, was designed by Henry Hobart and constructed in 1903 for Fiddes, Todd & Corry

A listed building in Belfast city centre currently in use as a restaurant and offices could be converted into an aparthotel under recently submitted plans.

Paul Stewart Developments Ltd, supported by Coogan & Co Architects, has submitted planning and listed building applications to Belfast City Council for a building on Adelaide Street.

The listed building is a former linen warehouse, located in the city's Linen Conservation Area. It was designed by Henry Hobart and constructed in 1903 for Fiddes, Todd & Corry.

It was subsequently used by The Electrical Equipment Co and by a pram and nursery goods company, before becoming offices, with the ground floor later becoming a restaurant.

Planning permission is sought to convert the building into a 31-unit aparthotel,

A cafe together with a lobby for the aparthotel would be created on the ground floor.

A design and access statement submitted as part of the application said: "The proposal will introduce a new, sustainable use suitable for this prime listed building, helping to further enhance the viability and vitality of the Linen Conservation Area."

