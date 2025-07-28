Plans have been submitted to convert a listed building in Belfast. Credit planning portal

The listed building is a former linen warehouse, located in the city's Linen Conservation Area, was designed by Henry Hobart and constructed in 1903 for Fiddes, Todd & Corry

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A listed building in Belfast city centre currently in use as a restaurant and offices could be converted into an aparthotel under recently submitted plans.

Paul Stewart Developments Ltd, supported by Coogan & Co Architects, has submitted planning and listed building applications to Belfast City Council for a building on Adelaide Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The listed building is a former linen warehouse, located in the city's Linen Conservation Area. It was designed by Henry Hobart and constructed in 1903 for Fiddes, Todd & Corry.

It was subsequently used by The Electrical Equipment Co and by a pram and nursery goods company, before becoming offices, with the ground floor later becoming a restaurant.

Planning permission is sought to convert the building into a 31-unit aparthotel,

A cafe together with a lobby for the aparthotel would be created on the ground floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad