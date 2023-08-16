A Londonderry property investment firm has submitted a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) to Belfast City Council for the development of Marlborough House in Belfast, the former Tughan’s offices.

Martin Property Group have made the first step in the planning process, with a community consultation due to commence in October to gather the views of local residents, neighbouring businesses, and interested parties.

The proposal includes the partial demolition of the existing Marlborough House and refurbishment of the listed building for the redevelopment of circa 120 apartments complete with private open space, landscaping and public realm improvements.

Martin Property Group is now carrying out a pre-application community consultation process for their proposals for a mix of studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom apartments.

A drop-in consultation event will be held in The Good Room at Bullitt Hotel from 1pm – 7pm on Thursday, October 5, where consultants will be on hand to provide further information and answer any queries.