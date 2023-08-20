Larne's Main Street.

That is the view of businessman Tom McMullan who was commenting on a major update to the Larne Town Centre Investment Plan and Strategy presented to the council’s Environment and Economy Committee last week.

An independent report commissioned by the borough council suggests that a “strong hospitality sector and night-time economy” may boost Larne town centre.

Vacancy and dereliction must also be addressed to “improve presentation and image”, the town centre health check report says.

The “health check” carried out by two consultancy firms also recommends amalgamation of vacant units for provision of a “larger food store” in the town centre, the development of more leisure services such as restaurants and bars with incentives such as rent-free periods for uptake of vacant units.

Residential development has also been proposed as well as a new hotel.

The report predicted three years’ recovery from the Covid pandemic and suggests that “high quality events will ensure public realm areas are brought to life”.

Environmental improvements are proposed between the Harbour Highway underpass and town centre. A pedestrian crossing at Bridge street has been mooted. An improved path connection at Inver River is among other suggestions.

However, Tom McMullan who has previously criticised the cost of Larne’s business rates said: ”MEA has set a district rate which is even 20 per cent higher than the NI average.

"Hardly an environment to support business investment.

“It is, I think, somewhat ironic that the council is launching its updated ‘masterplan’ at a time when it is in the process of encircling the town centre with charge based car parks by introducing charges at Exchange Road and Circular Road East.

“Such a policy will heap further costs on the public during a cost of living crisis and will provide a disincentive to shoppers to visit the town centre thus placing more local businesses in jeopardy.

“I would therefore not have much confidence in a plan which only delivered a few of its priority projects over the last 10 years and does not appear to understand the scale of the vacant property issue in the town centre and thus the challenges faced by local businesses.

“MEA need to go back to the drawing board on this plan, focus on supporting local businesses and immediately abandon plans to increase the cost of visiting the town centre.”

Mark Dobbin, vice chair of Larne Traders’ Forum, has described the new charges at Circular Road East and Exchange Road Car Parks which bring an end to free parking in most town centre car parks as “absolutely ridiculous”.

“This is going to push customers out of the town centre and will congest the town with people trying to park on Main Street,” he said.