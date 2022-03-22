Plans to reopen Barry’s Amusements at Easter - ‘with a long-term lease it will now be around for new generations to enjoy’

New operators the Curry family have confirmed they hope to reopen the amusement park at Easter, she said.

Ms Hunter said the news would be a welcome boost to the town and the entire North Coast.

She said: “I’m delighted that it has now been confirmed that Barry’s Amusements will soon reopen its doors to patrons young and old.

“For a time it looked like all hope was lost and Barry’s was gone forever, but with the Curry family taking it over on a long-term lease it will now be around for new generations to enjoy.

“The closure of this historic amusements park was a serious blow to Portrush and the entire North Coast.

“Every year people from across the North and further afield flocked to Portrush to visit Barry’s and sample the rest of the tourism offering in the area. Without it there was a emptiness in the heart of our community and the whole area suffered.

“The reopening of Barry’s will be a significant boost to Portrush and our local tourism, it will bring more visitors and investment into the area, with local businesses from our restaurants and bars to our hotels and B&Bs set to benefit.

“If we are ever to realise the North Coast’s vast tourism potential then we need Barry’s at the heart of that and I look forward to visiting when the doors reopen this Easter.”