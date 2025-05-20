Pet lovers in County Down have a new reason to wag their tails with excitement — a fresh face on Millisle’s Main Street has opened its doors. The new pet supplies store, aptly named Pure Slabber, promises to be a one-stop shop for all things furry, feathered, and four-legged.

In a recent social media announcement, the team behind Pure Slabber shared their excitement: “Just a message to say Pure Slabber pet supplies is now open…"

The store is already well-stocked with top pet food brands including Burns, Acana, Eukanuba, Iams, Coya, and raw food specialists Wilder, Barkin Bistro, and Taggarts. Popular toy and accessory brands like Kong, Nerf, Bionic, Ruffpets, and Hem & Boo are also available, with even more expected to be added in the coming weeks.

Pet owners will find an array of treats from favourites like Coya, Whimzees, Pointer, Beco, and Cheeko. The shop also caters to small animals, wild birds, and even feline friends, offering a growing range of kitten and cat supplies.

One standout feature is the in-store IBlo blaster/dryer available for hire — a game changer for dog owners who frequent the beach or local lakes. “If your doggy loves swimming and you hate that wet dog smell, this is for you,” the owners noted.

Locals are encouraged to pop in, browse the range, and meet the friendly team, with the post added: “Please feel free to pop in and say hello!”

