Emphasising the company’s aim of delivering excellent levels of customer service and providing sound advice, the award recognises those that are committed to meeting the needs and wants of its customers in a way that suits them.

Part of the Haldane Group, Plumbmaster has stores in Coleraine, Belfast, Newry, Larne, Lisburn, Enniskillen, Craigavon and Newtownards.

Eamonn McCarthy, director at Plumbmaster, said: “Winning the Merchant Award for Customer Commitment is a huge achievement for our team, whose hard work and can-do attitude reflect what Plumbmaster stands for at every level of the business.

“We are passionate about providing our customers with the level of service associated with a locally-owned business and ensure that we are competitively priced in addition to being flexible and knowledgeable.”

The Merchant Award for Customer Commitment was judged by an independent panel of industry experts before the winners were announced at a dinner at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast.

Eamonn added: “To maintain these high levels of customer service, we continually invest in our branches, including the recent expansion of the Ladas Drive branch to increase the amount of Plumbmaster space and the opening of a new Renewables Hub in Newry.

“This award is a testament to all that we have achieved, successfully transforming the plumbers merchant sector in NI and spinning out from Haldane Group to form a specialist division and become an entity in our own right.

“Special thanks must go to the Haldane family, who have been extremely supportive of the entire team since Plumbmaster’s inception.”

