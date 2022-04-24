P&O Ferries resumes full service between Larne and Cairnryan

European Highlander operates between Northern Ireland and Scotland

The Larne to Cairnryan route has been interrupted in recent weeks after the company replaced nearly 800 of its seafarers with cheaper agency staff.

The sackings sparked anger among unions and political representatives.

The European Highlander ferry, which is one of two ferries which operate on the Irish Sea route, was subjected to an inspection by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

European Causeway was detained after an initial inspection on March 25 uncovered 31 safety failings.

On Sunday morning P&O informed customers via Twitter that the services from Larne to Cairnryan have resumed sailing.

Five departures from Larne and four departures from Cairnryan were expected to take place on Sunday.