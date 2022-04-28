P&O Ferries vessel cleared to sail again after breaking down in Irish Sea

European Causeway lost power for more than an hour while sailing from Cairnryan to Larne on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said: “Our surveyors have carried out a full inspection of the European Causeway and are satisfied that it is safe to sail again.”

P&O Ferries has been prohibited from using the ship’s shaft generator for “provision of main power”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The European Causeway docked at Larne Harbour.

The MCA spokeswoman said: “In the meantime, the European Causeway can rely on other generators for its electricity use.

“There are no further inspections of P&O Ferries at the moment but we will reinspect when requested by P&O Ferries.”

The ferry operator has been widely criticised after replacing nearly 800 seafarers with cheaper agency workers on March 17.