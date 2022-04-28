P&O Ferries vessel cleared to sail again after breaking down in Irish Sea

European Causeway lost power for more than an hour while sailing from Cairnryan to Larne on Tuesday.
A spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said: “Our surveyors have carried out a full inspection of the European Causeway and are satisfied that it is safe to sail again.”
P&O Ferries has been prohibited from using the ship’s shaft generator for “provision of main power”.
The MCA spokeswoman said: “In the meantime, the European Causeway can rely on other generators for its electricity use.
“There are no further inspections of P&O Ferries at the moment but we will reinspect when requested by P&O Ferries.”
The ferry operator has been widely criticised after replacing nearly 800 seafarers with cheaper agency workers on March 17.
The move sparked fears about the safety of its ships.