Detectives are urging business owners to be wary of scammers impersonating reputable companies, following a report form a Northern Ireland company which has sustained significant losses.

Police were alerted after the business in Carrickfergus became aware of outstanding payments following the collection of materials ordered and collected but not paid for.

Detective Inspector Lyttle, explained: “A report was received on Tuesday 30th January, that a business in Carrickfergus had been receiving calls dating back to December, from what they believed to be a well-known organisation, to place orders for materials. The materials ordered, had been collected from the business premises.“When staff became aware of outstanding payments, they made contact with the organisation who they thought had placed the orders, to be told they hadn’t placed any orders whatsoever.“Consequently, a significant amount of money has been lost and understandably, this is really distressing for the business and staff involved.”

Urging firms to check and verify purchases and correspondances, Detective Inspector Lyttle continued: “As a business owner, it’s so important to check and verify who you are communicating with, ensuring they are a trusted source. If you are in doubt, do not transfer any goods.“Fraudsters can be extremely convincing and use information to convince people they’re genuine, which is why being aware of this type of crime is crucial if you are a business owner who sells materials to the public.“We are appealing to businesses to be on their guard. If you have any concerns or believe something like this has happened to you and your business, please get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 243 30/01/24.