The landmark £500million electric bus order for Ballymena bus manufacturer Wrightbus has been praised as a 'huge credit to the management’ and a ‘testament to their leadership’.

The largest order in its 78-year history, the pioneering firm will supply up to 1,200 new zero emission buses to operator Go-Ahead over the next three years, creating a new dedicated manufacturing line at its Ballymena facility.

The partnership is also set to spark a new era of green growth in the UK while supporting up to 500 manufacturing jobs.

Wrightbus has had a strong 2024 with nearly 800 buses registered so far this year and now employing over 2,000 people.

Bought out of administration in 2019 by Jo Bamford, the new contract has been welcomed by local politicians and business leaders.

Praising the deal TUV North Antrim MP Jim Allister, said: “I warmly welcome news that Wrightbus has secured the largest deal in its proud history after landing an order to build over 1,000 buses - a contract worth over half a billion.

“The three year deal with Go-Ahead not only sees the jobs in Ballymena secure but will support an additional 1,500 across the UK in terms of the supply chain.

The landmark £500million deal with Wrightbus and English bus operator Go Ahead is set to spark a new era of green growth in the UK. Pictured at the official announcement in Oxford is Miguel Parras, Group CEO Go Ahead, Carey Stuart, interim CFO, Jo Bamford, Wrightbus executive chairman, Louise Haigh MP, Matt Carney, CEO Go Ahead and Jean-Marc Gales,Wrightbus CEO

“When one considers the grave situation in which Wrightbus found itself just a few short years ago, this deal is a huge credit to the management and workforce who have turned things around and ensured that world leading buses will continue to be produced in Ballymena in massive numbers.”

Agreeing local MLA Timothy Gaston, continued: “When Jim and I met with Wrightbus a few weeks ago, it was clear to me that this was a company on the up.

"All credit to that goes to the hard work of the owners, management team and employees of a firm which is a backbone of the local economy in North Antrim.

"That said, it is incumbent on all local politicians to do what they can to ensure that government and officialdom does all within its power to ensure that business thrives in the area and I am happy to commit our TUV team across local government, Stormont and Westminster to work to that end.”

Also highlighting the ‘superb workforce’, DUP North Antrim MLA Paul Frew, explained: “I am delighted to see the largest ever order secured by Wrightbus in its history. This is a real vote of confidence in a quality and world leading product built by a superb workforce.

“The half billion pound order and over 1000 buses secures employment and is a real statement of intent that the future of public transport will be driven by revolutionary bus making in Ballymena. “

Tom Wiggins, chief executive, Ballymena Chamber of Commerce, added: “As a Chamber we are delighted with today’s announcement – it is a great day not only for Wrightbus and its employees but also for our local economy.

"Wrightbus are one of our largest employers providing hundreds of high quality jobs within the Ballymena area whilst being a world leader in environmentally friendly vehicles.

"Wrightbus employees not only work but live in the area and are customers of our local businesses helping ensure the Ballymena area has one of the most vibrant local economies in Northern Ireland.

"This order is a testament to their leadership within Wrightbus, their vision, investment and the high quality vehicles being produced by the skilled workforce in Ballymena.”