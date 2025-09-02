A popular 4-star hotel has gone for sale in one of Northern Ireland's most picturesque seaside holiday resorts - the Marine Hotel in Ballycastle.

With an asking price of £4.95million, the unique property presents an exceptional investment opportunity along the world-renowned Causeway Coast and Glens.

The Marine Hotel enjoys a commanding position on the promenade, offering guests stunning views across the North Atlantic and towards the Scottish coastline.

It is also just a short distance from some of Northern Ireland’s most famous landmarks, including the Giant’s Causeway, Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge, and the Dark Hedges – a key filming location for the hit television series Game of Thrones.

Awarded a prestigious 4-star rating by the AA in August 2024, the hotel boasts 51 en-suite bedrooms, including two luxurious suites.

It is also reportedly the only ‘BCorp Hotel’ on the north coast - awarded May 2025 - an international award to recognise green practices.

A spokesman for Savills told the News Letter the thinking behind the owners in selling up at this time.

“The current owners have greatly enjoyed their time at the Marine Hotel and are proud of the success it has achieved following significant investment over the years," he said.

They now feel it is the right time to sell and are looking forward to pursuing other interests, while leaving the hotel in a strong position for new owners to build upon."

Neal Morrison, Director at Savills Belfast, said the hotel represents “an extraordinary opportunity” to acquire a well-established and highly profitable seafront hotel along one of Northern Ireland's most scenic routes.

"Its combination of a prime location, modern facilities, and potential for further development makes it a standout offering in today’s market,” he said.

Tom Barrett, Director of Hotels & Leisure at Savills, added that it is “a rare chance” to purchase a 4-star asset that is not only trading successfully but also offers significant potential for future expansion.

"The Marine Hotel has already established itself as a leader in the local hospitality market, and with the planned developments, it has the potential to elevate even further,” he said.

"For investors, this property offers a combination of immediate returns and long-term growth opportunities in one of Northern Ireland’s most iconic coastal locations."

Guests can enjoy dining experiences at the hotel’s restaurants, including Marconi’s Bar & Bistro, which offer locally sourced produce and Costa Coffee.

The hotel is a thriving venue for weddings, conferences, and events, featuring versatile banqueting and conference facilities capable of accommodating up to 300 guests.

And it is also licensed for civil ceremonies, making it a sought-after wedding destination.

The 1.4 acre site also includes a former country club building, with potential for redevelopment into high-end holiday apartments, a rooftop terrace, and additional leisure facilities. The proposed developments would increase the hotel’s total floor area by 1,482 square metres.

The car park also has a conceptual plan to develop 20 standalone holiday apartments, alongside a secret garden, terrace, and an infinity swimming pool.

Ballycastle itself is a vibrant coastal town, consistently named one of the best places to live in Northern Ireland by the Sunday Times.