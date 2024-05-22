Popular Co Antrim bar 'The Front Page' goes up for sale as owners announce their retirement after 34 years
Their statement, of May 13, says: ‘A bit of news for everyone.
‘Following 34 fantastic years at the helm of The Front Page Bar, Marie and I have decided it's time to retire and allow someone else to continue to build upon the excellent, award winning, hospitality venue that we, together with the help of everyone at Team Front Page and all of you our loyal and visiting customers , have helped create over many years.
‘Staff have already been made aware.
‘Marie and I aren't getting any younger, and there are areas of this wonderful world that we would love to explore while we're both still, YOUNG, fit and able.’
It adds that the pub has been put on the market ‘but in the meantime it's business as usual at The Front Page for now with another busy week ahead planned’.
The owners thank ‘everyone for your ongoing support as always’ adding ‘we’ll keep everyone updated with ongoing developments’.
The page is littered with messages of good luck prompting the the owners to add: “Thank you for all of your kind comments everyone.
"Marie and I are totally overwhelmed by all of your Facebook replies, all of the calls and personal messages we both received yesterday.
"As we were saying however, in the meantime, it's business as usual at The Front Page.”
