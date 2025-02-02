Popular Portstewart sandwich shop reveals opening date as it expands into Belfast

By Claire Cartmill
Published 2nd Feb 2025, 17:09 BST
What began as a simple dream for the Portstewart native has blossomed into a full-fledged Northern Ireland success story, with the second location opening tomorrow (Monday)

A popular sandwich shop from Portstewart is expanding with a brand-new location in Belfast set to open tomorrow (Monday).

Founded by Genny Daws, Slabz has been a hit in the seaside town since its launch in July. Now, just six months later, Genny and her team are excited to bring their tasty creations to Belfast’s bustling Pottingers Entry.

What began as a simple dream for the north coast native has blossomed into a full-fledged Northern Ireland success story, with the second location opening tomorrow (Monday).

The move is part of their broader vision to make Slabz a staple in the Northern Ireland food scene.

"We’ve had so much support from customers who travel from far and wide to visit us in Portstewart, so we’re thrilled to open in Belfast," Genny explained. "It’s a huge milestone for us, and we’re so excited to be a part of the city's vibrant food scene.”

Reflecting on the journey, Genny continued: “It really is a pinch-me moment and I can’t believe my dream of opening a sandwich shop has expanded into owning two shops now within only six month. And where better to open a second shop than Belfast? We (and partner Andy) have strong ties to the city as we both lived there at one stage and just love the buzz.”

Slabz menu is inspired by the culinary culture of New York and the broader American deli tradition. The sandwiches are served on soft sub rolls and warm toasted ciabatta, and each one is named after a famous American city. From the Big Philly Slabber to the Boston Caesar Slabber, the names bring a sense of travel and adventure to every bite.

Not only offering American-influenced sandwiches Slabz also excels in a range of wraps, baked potatoes and fresh salads, with plenty of options for vegan, gluten-free, and allergy-conscious customers.

The new Belfast location will be managed by Michael Irvine, a long-time friend and seasoned chef.

“Michael is an incredible chef, and we’re so excited to have him on board,” Genny added. “We’re incredibly grateful for all the support we’ve received so far, and Belfast, we can’t wait to see what you’ve got!”

As Slabz continues to grow, Genny has one ultimate goal in mind: “Once we’re big enough, I’d love for our fans to be called ‘Slabbers’ – kind of like Taylor Swift’s ‘Swifties’... all in good fun!”

The new eatery will be open six days a week (closed Sundays), and is expected to become as popular in Belfast as it is in Portstewart.

