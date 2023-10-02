Familiar face at Specsavers Banbridge becomes director. Pictured is Shauna Reeves who has become the new retail director at Specsavers Banbridge, after 17 years with the company

Shauna began her career at Specsavers as an optical assistant in 2006, later graduating with a BSC in Ophthalmic Dispensing from the Association of British Dispensing Opticians in 2014.

When the Banbridge Specsavers store opened in October 2016, Shauna became store manager, taking on the role to lead the retail team at the new store.

To further develop her career and experience, in 2022 Shauna completed the Pathway to Partnership Programme, which was developed to equip Specsavers employees with the skills and experience to buy into their own business.

Following the programme, Shauna took on more responsibility in the store and overall business, taking on her new role as retail director in May 2023.

Having worked in the store since its opening in 2016, Shauna is well known by local and regular customers.

“It is a privilege to care for the local community here at Specsavers Banbridge”, said Shauna. “I love seeing familiar faces and getting to know so many local people.”

Shauna continued: “I have loved working for Specsavers since my first day back in 2006. Specsavers has allowed me to develop my skills, knowledge and confidence, enabling me to progress through roles, complete the Partnership Programme and now to become a retail director. I am really looking forward to working alongside our ophthalmic director, Wayne, and to further developing my team to provide the best care and services for our customers.”

Specsavers Banbridge has also recently undergone a significant refurbishment, modernising the store and enabling the team to provide better services for customers.