Flamin’ Grill opened in Mandeville Street three years ago and survived the COVID19 restrictions.

Sited close to two of the towns most popular bars, it had an ideal location to succeed.

However last night, writing on social media, the owners of Flamin’ Grill said: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closure of Flamin’ Grill.

Flamin' Grill in Portadown closing due to a hike in energy prices as well as the price of stock. Photo courtesy of Google.

“We feel that due to the continued impact Covid-19 is having on custom, together with the recent ridiculous hike in stock and energy prices that it just isn’t possible to keep trading.

“We want to thank each and everyone of you who stepped through our doors and supported us from the very beginning and during the recent hard times.

“And not forgetting all our wonderful staff old and new who made Flamin’ Grill what it is, we couldn’t have done it without you.

“The past three years have been a pleasure. Thank you.”

