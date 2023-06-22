Portadown firm Ulster Carpets has acquired iconic independent British brand, Alternative Flooring.

The Hampshire-based company is an ethically conscious designer and supplier of high-quality flooring with a quirky twist and will now join the range of complementary flooring companies within the successful Ulster Carpets Group.

The acquisition further underlines Ulster Carpets’ belief in high quality, design-led, customer- focused UK businesses.

David Acheson, Ulster’s strategic development director, said: “We believe that the Ulster Carpets Group is a fitting home for Alternative Flooring in terms of culture, outlook and ambition. Alternative will remain an independent, autonomous brand within the Ulster Carpets Group, but with the added expertise and resources to strengthen its capability, service, and product range.

“Whilst this acquisition does not create any new jobs at Ulster’s Portadown HQ this move underpins the company’s ambition to further establish itself as the premium supplier and brand at the top end of the flooring market in the UK and Ireland.”

For more than 25 years, Alternative Flooring has been providing flooring to fall in love with, with a focus on inspiring people to express their personality through colour, pattern, and texture.

The company’s flooring products are ethically sourced, and its Make Me A Rug programme allows any design to be turned into a rug that is hand finished to an exceptional standard at its Hampshire base.

Chris Brammall, retiring chairman of Alternative Flooring, added: “Securing a bright future for the Alternative brand, together with its employees, customers and key suppliers, was a major factor in deciding the most suitable home for its next phase of development, and, in our opinion, this acquisition gives Alternative the best opportunity of reaching its considerable potential.’’