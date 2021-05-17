Portrush golf hotel proposal set to get green light

Royal Portrush Golf Club.

A planning application for a proposed golf lodge/hotel, associated spa facility, car parking, landscaping, access, and ancillary development at 109 Dunluce Road, Portrush, has been recommended for approval by council planning officers.

In 2018 developers had previously pulled the planning application for a £30m hotel project overlooking the club following “community feedback”.

The proposed hotel has been described as “a small luxury golf lodge/hotel” which will consist of a three-storey main lodge building comprising of reception, dining and bar areas, golf bag store and seven guest accommodation suites.

It includes two-storey courtyard guest accommodation suites located to the rear of the main lodge which includes 20 suites.

The proposal also includes a two-storey annex building with eight suites and a one-storey health spa building.

The hotel will be “in a discreet setting which can be gated to offer exclusivity and a high degree of privacy”.

Four letters of support for the application have been received from the Ireland Golf Tour Operator Association Bushmills Trust, Ian Paisley MP, G Campbell MLA and from Darren Clarke of International Sports Management Limited which said: “There is a great need for five-star accommodation in the area to satisfy the requirements of the high-end US golfers, who at present often return to Belfast rather than staying in the north coast.”