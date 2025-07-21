Portrush Open: Golf gold-rush as area enjoys tourism boom

The biggest sporting event in Northern Ireland’s history brought a major boost to businesses as visitors flocked to Portrush.

The 153rd Open tournament, which ended on Sunday with a commanding victory by current world number one Scottie Scheffler, saw 278,000 people from all corners of the world come to town – a figure that’s predicted to boost the economy by around £218m.

Reputed to be the largest UK golf championship ever held outside of St Andrew’s, the tournament was a bumper few days for Portrush’s businesses, especially its hotels, bars and restaurants.

Mayor Oliver McMullan said the town was thrilled to host the huge Open, voicing his pride that the area’s “beautiful coastline was shown to millions of people around the world through television coverage and digital platforms”.

Rory McIlroy at Royal Portrush. Pic: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

“I thoroughly enjoyed watching the world’s top golfers compete,” he said. “The atmosphere on the final day was thrilling.

“To our visitors – I hope that your stay has inspired you to return to our shores again and bring your family and friends to explore everything that the Causeway Coast and Glens has to offer.”

Away from the course, visitors were treated to a packed programme of free entertainment at the town’s Kerr Street Green, including a wealth of local music and dance acts, an aerial pyrotechnics display and live broadcasts from BBC Radio Ulster.

Businesses also had the opportunity to showcase what the area has to offer, highlighting local hospitality and artisan produce.

Matthew Fitzpatrick on the second day of competition at the 153rd Open. Pic: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

Jonny McCarron, project manager for the Open, paid tribute to staff and volunteers who helped carry the busy week off.

“An event of this magnitude requires a lot of planning, resources and forward thinking,” he said, “from construction and hospitality workers, to the team of volunteers welcoming and signposting visitors. We could not have achieved this level of success without their hard work and dedication.”

Highlighting the championship’s positive impact, he said the Open had “a ripple effect” that saw visitor numbers surge in nearby towns and villages, as well as Portrush itself.

“We were also delighted to partner with local businesses, getting the message out there that our towns and villages are open and encouraging visitors to explore the area.

“From hospitality and fashion to experience providers and artisan makers - the teams in local businesses welcomed customers from near and far during championship week.

“The impact the Open will have for residents, businesses and visitors to our area now and into the future is immense. The championship is expected to generate more than £213m in total economic benefit for Northern Ireland and has elevated the profile of our borough on the worldwide stage.”

Translink stated that more than 200,000 people used public transport during the Open week, and that “every available bus, coach and train was used” in getting people to the course.

