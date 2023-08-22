A Portrush pizza truck has been named as the Best Looking food outlet in the British Street Food Awards.

Igloo Pizza Co. beat off competition from throughout the UK to win the prestigious accolade during the awards ceremony in London on Sunday (August 20).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mobile outlet, which is situated at the Station Square, was the only food truck from Northern Ireland in the entire competition and was crowned the overall winner thanks to votes from the general public.

One of the first outdoor catering trailers in Northern Ireland to feature a full size, commercial wood-fired brick pizza oven inside the trailer, Igloo Pizza Co was started during lockdown and opened in 2021 by Josh Kane as a means to get back to work in the middle of the pandemic.

Delighted, Josh Kane, chef and owner, said: “I can speak on behalf of all of us when I say we didn’t expect to win. We couldn’t believe it when we were included in the finals in the first place but to hear our name called out as the UK winner at an outdoor food event in central London was a complete shock.

“We just wanted to say thanks to the Belfast News Letter for doing the write up on us as well as a massive thanks to everyone that voted...we couldn’t have won without you all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highlighting the many challenges facing Northern Ireland businesses as well as the need to support local food trucks and street stalls, Josh urged the community ‘if you see one popping up near you, change your plans and go’.

He added: “The contest is a celebration of street food and food trucks and its great that a team of people want to showcase what these people are doing. With the cost of everything, gas and electricity, rent and rates, insurance, restaurant closures are a daily occurrence now all over the country. Food trucks and street stalls are absolutely not a trend and should be appreciated for how special they really are. If you see one popping up near you, change your plans and go.