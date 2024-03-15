Portstewart community is celebrating after been crowned the best place to live in Northern Ireland by a new Sunday Times 2024 guide.

Published today by The Sunday Times, the judges, said: “Year-round community spirit is the beating heart of Northern Ireland’s most graceful seaside town. Beach cleans, litter picks and the volunteers behind the annual Red Sails festival are just a few examples of the local pride that’s always on display.

"The two-mile sandy beach is at the centre of life here, but there are also decent shops, cafés and restaurants and an interesting cultural scene at the Flowerfield Arts Centre.”

However the news comes as no surprise to the thousands of residents and holiday-makers who choose to live, work and play in the beautiful seaside town.

Joanna Martin, born and bred in the town, and a member of Portstewart Community Association, loves that her four children are experiencing the same the deep childhood experiences that she did.

She explained: “There are so, many activities for them, along the shore, on the gorgeous Strand beach as well as a good range of sports and the fabulous Riverside Theatre nearby. Community relations are very good as are all the local schools.”

Native born ceramicist, Fiona Shannon, who is also based in the town, agreed: “I am delighted to hear that Portstewart has been featured as the best place to live in Northern Ireland.

"Beyond its breath-taking coastal scenery that never fails to mesmerise, this vibrant town boasts a welcoming community renowned for its warmth and inclusivity. With a bustling promenade dotted with quaint cafes and lively shops, residents find solace in the rhythmic charm of everyday life.

“Flowerfield Art Centre where my studio is and serves as a cultural hub to local people offering a plethora of events and activities.

“In essence, living in Portstewart means embracing the best of both worlds: the serenity of coastal living coupled with the vibrancy of a close-knit community, making it an unparalleled haven to call home.”

Portstewart is forever associated with Jimmy Kennedys’ world famous song ‘Red Sails in the Sunset’, written in the 1935, the song was inspired a fabulous sun set over the Inishowen Peninsula enhancing the ‘red sails’ of the drontheim boats that Kennedy saw in the bay. Today it lends its name to the Red Sails Festival, one of the voluntary events highlighted by the Sunday Times judges.

Festival Secretary Nigel Handforth, explained: “The Red Sails is one of the largest free festivals on the island with over 80 events presented this year between 21 to 27 July.

“The annual Portstewart Summer Carnival was organised as a cross community event in 1968 by St Mary’s Star of the Sea Parish Church organised. Portstewart Community Association took over the organisation in 1972 and renamed it the Red Sails Festival in 2000. Today over 50 volunteers help to support the Festival.

“Not content with that, the Community Association also organises monthly litter picks and a Christmas Lantern Festival which involves lantern making workshops and a walk along the Promenade. There is also a children’s Christmas Party.

“All these event are of multi–cultural nature which attracts locals and visitors alike, reflects the good state of community relations in the this idyllic part of the wonderful Causeway Coast. This year we are working hard to re awaken memories of the fishing tradition in the town. We have a significant heritage that helps to bind the community together.”

Another important factor praised by the Sunday Times was the ‘of the local pride that’s always on display’ and the ‘decent shops, cafés and restaurants’.

John Bradley of the Portstewart Traders’ Association, is delighted that their hard work and commitment has been recognised: “We are thrilled that Portstewart has been named the ‘Best Place to Live in NI’. We couldn’t agree more.

"Not only does it have breath-taking beaches, walks for days and the best ice-cream in the country but we call ourselves the independent retail capital of the north coast. Quirky, traditional, elegant and fully stocked stores. There’s something for everyone. It’s definitely an all-year-round destination for everyone and we can’t wait for a wider audience to enjoy our little part of the world.

“There’s a great community atmosphere in the town. The traders and community groups work closely with each other to ensure a thriving and fun business centre.”

And this weekend kicks off the 2024 season with the annual ‘Duck Fest’ for St Patrick’s Day.

He added: “There will be face-painting, balloon modelling, circus workshop, treasure hunt, music and dance and caricaturist so you can take home a memory of the day. All free family fun. Everyone welcome from 1pm at The Crescent.

“As ever, we have a full year planned. NW200 is a bike-fan’s dream – or there’s shopping and great hospitality if you’re not a fan! There’s fireworks in Portstewart on Friday, May 10 with live music beforehand.

“July brings the Red Sails Festival for the last week of the month. Seven days of jam-packed free entertainment. Music, dance, comedy, kids’ entertainment and more fireworks! This is a must-visit week to come to Portstewart. This event is organised entirely by volunteers of the Portstewart Community Association.

“The Busking Festival will return this year following its successful first year in 2023. Atlantic Sessions in November brings established and new performers to the town. Showcasing talent from around the country.”

