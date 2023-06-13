The Portstewart business community has been left shocked and saddened after a number of handmade ducks and bunting were stolen and damaged last night (Monday).

Running the length of The Promenade, the banner of over 100 little yellow ducks and flags had been snapped and some of the ducks ripped off the cable ties, with some left without bodies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hand-knitted or crocheted by the local yarn-bombing group, Portstewart Knitwits, and taken many hours to create, the bunting has become a popular spectacle for the local community attracting hundreds of visitors increasing trade and helping the local businesses.

Running the length of The Promenade in Portstewart, the banner of over 100 little hand-knitted yellow ducks and flags had been destroyed allegedly by youths and some of the ducks ripped off the cable ties, with some left without bodies

A spokesperson for the local traders, explained: “We’re so shocked, angry and hurt at the wanton destruction that has taken place here overnight. These banners have taken many hours and even years to create by the fabulous Portstewart Knitwits and they will be devastated to see what state they are in now.

“The bunting has been snapped and the ducks have been ripped off the cable ties. We also have CCTV of the youths stuffing them into their bags and pockets. Some of the ducks have been left without bodies, it’s heart-breaking to see. To steal and damage something that bring others so much pleasure, which is of no monetary value, is very sad.”

The incident was posted on Portstewart Matters social media site by an anonymous member: ‘Spotted three teenagers in school uniform at 11.30pm on the prom stealing ducks from the display. They were seen putting them in their bags and pockets. Absolutely disgusted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appealing for the safe return of the ducks, the spokesperson added: "To the youths who removed the ducks we have you on CCTV in school uniform. We haven’t gone to the police yet so please bring them back. Even if you just put the ducks in a bag and leave them on the rails, we can repair them and they will be as good as new for others to enjoy.

The Portstewart business community has been left shocked and saddened after a number of hand-made ducks and bunting were stolen and damaged last night (Monday)

"We have been doing Yarn Bombing in Portstewart for over six years now, which involves the local community using scraps of wool to decorate public places around the town and it has been enjoyed by many visitors, children and residents.

“Last year we were asked by the Portstewart Community Association to make ducks to help promote the annual Duck Dive which raises money for the local RNLI.

"Each year, the ladies spend hours designing and making their creations and this year has been the biggest yet. They have up-dated some of the banners from last year, adding bits and tidying them up as well as making new ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Knitwits bunting petrol team have been down every morning and night adding more creations and it is lovely to see people coming and stopping to look at them, chatting and even telling others about their knitting experiences. The ducks really have become a great asset for local businesses and a delight to many passers-by – they have even brought people together in conversation.

Portstewart traders make an appeal for the safe return of the handcrafted ducks taken last night (Monday)

"It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to make this impressive line from the crescent to the harbour and it would be extremely sad if this incident puts a hint of sadness to something that brings others so much happiness.”

Hand-knitted or crocheted by the local yarn-bombing group, Portstewart Knitwits and taken many hours to create, the bunting has become a popular spectacle for the local community attracting hundreds of visitors increasing trade and helping the local businesses

Hand-knitted or crocheted by the local yarn-bombing group, Portstewart Knitwits and taken many hours to create, the bunting has become a popular spectacle for the local community and runs for over a mile along The Promenade, from the crescent to the harbour