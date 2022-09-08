Postal workers latest to take strike action over pay offer

The members of the Communications Workers Union (CWU) have also voted in favour of a further UK-wide 48-hour stoppage on September 30 and October 1.

According to the CWU, its 115,000 members could not support a 2% pay rise, while Royal Mail claims the deal on offer was worth up to 5.5%.

In a statement on Thursday, Royal Mail said it “has well-developed contingency plans, but they cannot fully replace the daily efforts of its frontline workforce,”

Royal Mail workers at their picket line outside the sorting office on Prince Regent Road in east Belfast. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The statement adds: “We will be doing what we can to keep services running, but customers should expect significant disruption.”

The Royal Mail disruption takes place against a backdrop of widespread industrial action by council workers.

Bin collections have been affected in the Lisburn and Castlereagh Council area this week due to a walkout by members of the GMB, Unite and Nipsa trade unions.

Kieran Ellison of Unite said: “This is one of the only councils in Northern Ireland where there has been no pay offer whatsoever.

“While two other councils have concluded pay settlements which resolved their industrial disputes, and many others are involved in constructive negotiations, Lisburn & Castlereagh bosses offer nothing to their employees who are facing the worst cost of living crisis in decades.”

In the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council area, rubbish has been piling up on the streets as a strike by council workers looks set to enter a fifth week on Monday if no settlement is reached.

On Thursday, Unite members at Causeway Coast and Glens Council began strike action after a pay deal was vetoed by councillors on Tuesday night.

The stoppages have led to the closure of many council-operated facilities, including swimming pools and leisure centres, recycling centres and sports pitches.

It is understood that other trade unions, not involved in the current round of strikes, will be balloting their members on possible industrial action in the coming weeks.