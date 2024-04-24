Potential extension of Wild Atlantic Way into Northern Ireland considered to attract more tourists to the region
and live on Freeview channel 276
The scenic route currently extends 1,600 miles from Kinsale in Co Cork, along the west coast of Ireland taking in the Cliffs of Moher in Co Clare, to the Inishowen Peninsula in Co Donegal.
Across the border in Northern Ireland, the Causeway Coastal Route starts in Londonderry and travels around the coastline to Belfast.
In a speech to a Tourism NI conference in Belfast yesterday, Stormont Economy Minister Conor Murphy also mooted linking up the Hidden Heartlands in the Republic with Co Fermanagh, as well as Downpatrick and Armagh with Ireland’s Ancient East.
Mr Murphy described tourism as a success story of the 1998 Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and pledged to support its further development.
He said Tourism Ireland’s marketing of the island overseas is “critical” to further growth, and said that while his department’s funding to the body had “fallen behind” in recent years, it will be “properly funded” this year.
Mr Murphy said that around 70% of overseas holidaymakers who come to Northern Ireland travel from the Republic of Ireland.
There are currently no transatlantic routes which fly into any of Northern Ireland’s airports.
He said in a bid to increase this flow of travellers, discussions are currently under way on extending some of the Republic’s tourism brands into Northern Ireland.
Mr Murphy also said he met officials on Monday to discuss new research on strengthening air connectivity.